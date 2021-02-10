The City of Ashland’s Park Board met virtually and began to draft a timeline for a five year master plan on February, 8 2021. Unfortunately it was not made available to the public. The City of Ashland is working on the calendar of events website issue that did not have the correct zoom link or agenda packet with material dating back to October 12, 2020.

The parks board is looking for structure.

In 2018 the parks board began receiving the tax revenue from the voter accepted parks tax, but three years later no large projects have been accomplished. The Parks Board has applied for two separate grants that were both denied with another grant decision postponed due to COVID-19.

~ Read more in today’s Journal ~

By Carson Blake