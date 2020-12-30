For the past 28 years, pharmacist Kay Geers has been providing Ashland with a reliable source of medications and medical supplies. Next month, she will be closing up shop and moving on to the next chapter in her life. Kay was born in Peru, IN at the Bunker Hill Air Force Base. Travel was a large part of her early life experience, as her family lived in Morocco and then was transferred to England when the base in Morroco closed. Kay returned to Higginsville, MO, and graduated from high school there in 1980.

At this point she started working at Steinhoff’s Pharmacy in Columbia, a move that would introduce her to her future profession. Kay was originally interested in becoming a Medical Technologist but decided she couldn’t look through a microscope 8 hours a day, at which point she thought that becoming a pharmacist might be good. Ms. Geers attended Mizzou for one year then went on to UMKC for Pharmacy School, graduating in 1985.

By Ernie Wren