“It’s important for people to know that FFA is more than ag and farming,” Ashland FFA president and Southern Boone High School senior, Millie Plunkett said Monday.

Plunkett and her fellow student members in the Ashland FFA have managed to keep fairly busy, amid cancellations of club trips and some in-person events due to the pandemic. Despite the barriers presented to them, the group has been able to accomplish a handful of projects this school year.

Recently, they spent in-class and after school time building equipment for the dog park in town. The products made include moving platforms, a balance beam and dog toys. In the past, they embarked on a bike refurbishment project, where the group collected broken bicycles and repaired them. Upon completion, the group gave 25 bikes to people in the community.

By Sofi Zeman