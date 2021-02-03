Dear members of the Ashland Community:

Ashland FFA would like to recognize a top member in the Ashland/Hartsburg area, and we need your help. We are looking for a citizen who has devoted numerous hours to bettering the community. Follow this QR code to go to the link to submit your nominations. We will take nominations until February 15,2021. Te winner will be recognized during National FFA week.

How to use QR code

Open up your smartphone and go to the camera application.

Put the square below in the focus of your camera.

Select the option Open “forms.gle” in Safari which will appear at the top of your screen.

This link will take you directly to the Citizen of the year questionnaire.