Matt Sharp Public Relations Director Southern Boone County R-1 School District

Release from Opaa. Opaa!, The company that provides food services for the Southern Boone School District, has issued the following statement in regards to the current supply chain circumstances. As our community knows, the Southern Boone County R-1 School District partners with Opaa! Food Management for our food service programs. Opaa! is committed to serving quality, nutritious meals to students and staff.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal