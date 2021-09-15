Ashland Fall Fest was full of fun and events. Events including a Car Show, 5k-10k run, BBQ Contest, Paint by Numbers, Dunk Tank where Mayor Sullivan took a dip. Also a Bounce House, Strolling Magician Juggler, Face Painter, Cake Walk, Barnyard Best Dressed Dog Contest. Entertainment included Kricket Alley near the Beer Tent. The event included food vendors as well as concessions. A Big Thank You to the sponsors. Top Quality Motors, USA Mortgage Team Ashland, Socket, Jeffrey Kays Law, Angel & Co. Insurance, River Region, Hoyle Chiropractic, C.L. Richardson, Lanit, Show-Me Heating & Air and Connections Bank to name a few.