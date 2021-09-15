By: Ernie Wren

I’m going to start this week’s column with a HUGE SHOUTOUT to last Saturday’s Fall Festival. What a great turnout! The diversity of vendors and food trucks was fantastic, and the car show was a huge success. The new Veteran’s Memorial images were inspirational. And the band “Kricket Alley” was fantastic with a mix of country, classic rock, pop, disco, and some new age. This is exactly what a festival is all about, community events that bring us together and pulls in out-of-town revenue. THANK YOU to: Park Board helpers: Brian Sapp, Tracy Banning, Marcy Wood, Amy Banning, Marsha Lessley, Jamie Davis, city liaison Leslie Martin, and city council liaison Melissa Old. Public Works and Volunteers included: Logan Davidson, Kory Guevara, Curt Heckman, James Creel, April Hayes, Ciara Welch, Codi Sessler, Girl and Boy Scouts and American Legion members. Speaking of veterans, it was also remembered with a minute of silence throughout the park, for those we lost at 911 and in the fight against terrorism. For those that serve and have served, along with their families, treat yourself to a free Optimist Veteran’s breakfast on Thursday, November 11th.

