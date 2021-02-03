There are several exciting events coming up soon around town. On Tuesday, April 6th the next Municipal election for city council will be held. The races in two of the three city wards are contested, while only one person has filed in Ward Two. In Ward One, voters will have the choice between Nathan Volkart and Loren Plank. Loren’s social media account lists her as a Purchasing Agent for Graves Foods, and as having earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. Cloud State University. She also earned her Bachelor of Arts in Pastoral Studies from North Central University. Nathan Volkart lists himself as a business owner of Four Seam Embroidery and was appointed to fill the Ward One vacancy that happened with the resignation of Leslie Martin.

In Ward Two, incumbent Stephanie Bell is the lone candidate. Stephanie is a partner at Ellinger and Associates, LLC. She graduated from the MU School of Law, and earned her degree in Political Science at Truman State University. In Ward Three the contest is between Dorise Slinker and Elisabeth Sobczak. Dorise Slinker is a Regional Manager for Shoe Carnival and has been active in local fundraising and community activities. Dorise recently served on the city’s community pool committee and serves on the Planning & Zoning Board. Elisabeth Sobczak lists herself as a successful business owner who has built a 30-year career in insurance, automotive, collision repair, and education industries. She has been active on the city’s Park Board and has been supportive of community fundraisers. There will be more to come on these candidates in a future Boone County Journal edition, but for now, make plans to vote April 6th. Ashland is well served with such high-quality candidates.

By Ernie Wren