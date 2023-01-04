By: Sara Walsh

It is my great honor to represent the people of Missouri’s 50th District and to share with you my final Capitol Report.

As we enter the New Year and prepare for new beginnings, I say goodbye to public service, and to so many of you, to say hello to another type of service.

As I complete my term December 31 and step back from my role as State Representative, I step forward into one of the greatest callings in life—advocating full time for the sanctity of life. I have accepted a position beginning in January with Missouri Right to Life as Director of Education and Development.

So, with the Missouri Capitol in the rearview mirror, I embark on a new path ahead on the battlefield of truth for the most fundamental right with which we have been endowed by our Creator—the Right to Life.

