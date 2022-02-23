By: Ernie Wren

For this week’s “Events & Edibles”, I’m highlighting one of Southern Boone’s hidden treasures, The Claysville Store. The store originally opened in 1845 and operated as a steamboat landing storefront in Claysville. Eventually, the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad put down tracks in front of it, to become part of what is today the Katy trail. In the summer of 1998, Mark & Laura Hooibrink opened what is now known as the Claysville Store restaurant which serves fried chicken and ham dinners family style. The store still retains its outside rustic appearance, but inside is a nicely remodeled interior that is excellent for dining and family events such as birthdays, retirements, and much more.

