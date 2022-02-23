WIC formula manufacturer, Abbott, recalls powdered infant formula from single manufacturing site Abbott, the WIC infant formula manufacturer, announced the proactive, voluntary recall of some powdered Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare formulas manufactured in Sturgis, Michigan. Missouri WIC, the Department of Health and Senior Services Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, is working to make participating families aware of the disruption. The powdered formula products included in this recall have the expiration date of 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later and are: 12.6 oz Similac Total Comfort, 12.5 oz Similac for Spit Up, all EleCare Infant and Junior, and all Similac Alimentimage012.jpgu m. The powdered formula products that might be included in this recall are: 12.5 oz Similac Sensitive and 12.4 oz Similac Advance. This recall does NOT include Similac Isomil, Similac Neosure, and all concentrate or ready-to-feed formulas.

