By: Ernie Wren

This week’s highlight is a bit unique, in that it brings together several local business owners under one roof, the farmers market pavilion next to River Regions Bank on Broadway. Every Thursday, 3pm to 6:30pm brings vendors to the Southern Boone Area YMCA Farmers Market with incredible selections of edibles to take home and place on the dinner table. When I message my wife that I have dinner covered on Thursday afternoon, she knows it is going to be a collection of various flavors.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal