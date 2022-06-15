On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Southern Boone Area YMCA launched a fundraising campaign to establish a K9 program at the Ashland Police Department. Donations are going to Kansas City based nonprofit

Going to the Dogs. The money will then be transferred to APD for the purpose of purchasing a canine as well as training and equipment for the dog and handler.

“This project aligns with the YMCA’s social responsibility,” said Membership Director Faryn Griffin. “In addition, adding a canine program will help keep our community safe.”

Because the campaign is headed by the YMCA and is a fundraising effort, city funds are not being expended for the project at this time.

