By: Ernie Wren

If you are unfamiliar with “frachos,” you are missing a culinary delight! Trail Boss BBQ & Catering has a great serving of “Pulled Pork Frachos” for $7.99 that is quite filling as well. These fun Skillet Frachos are Nacho Fries aka “Frachos” topped with tender pulled pork and a mixture of toppings that come together perfectly. Adding to that, one might consider their brownie cheesecake with raspberry topping.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal