By: Marilyn McGuire

The Ashland Garden Club met on March 8th @ the Senior Center located @ 406 Douglas Drive. The speaker for the evening was Kerry Meyer, program Manager for Proven Winners. Proven Winners searches the world to bring vibrant flowering annuals, perennials and shrubs to gardners that prove to deliver the best performances. We learned about new and improved annuals for our type of soil and hot temperatures. Tip for March gardeners: 1. Prune rose bushes & fertile them. 2. Apply compost to soil in beds. Ashland Garden Club Plant Sale Comming Soon