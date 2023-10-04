“Star Students”: The Star Student Award goes to students who show good character.
Front: Hadley Long, Hazel Kirchoff, and Grace Strong
Back: Khloe Clark, Vivienne Caldwell, Bo Nichols and Griffin Hoehne
“Rising to Excellence” Award: The Rising to Excellence Award goes to students that have shown excellence or
improvement in academics, attitude, and/or behavior.
Left to Right: Avery Blythe, Georgia Hough, Harper Schiermeier, George Whitener, Kinlee Nelson and Brooks Pickerell.
“Kindness” Award
Left to Right: Hadlee Metzner and Kinlee Nelson
