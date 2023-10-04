By: Ernie Wren

Shoutout to the Southern Boone Eagles high school football team on increasing their season record to 5-1 with a solid 75 – 49 win over Eldon, along with Brady Dapkus’ setting the school record of touchdowns in a single game at six (6). The Eagles take on the Hallsville Indians this Friday for Homecoming Weekend. Speaking of homecoming, the parade starts this Friday at 2:10 pm and should be a lot of fun to get out and watch!

I am very impressed with how Homecoming traditions have transitioned into royalty supporting good causes. Homecoming candidates include the following: Austin Evans & Chloe Bukosky, Evan Mauney & Blaine Hargis, Hailey Woodward & Cooper O’Riley, and Megan Riggs & Bradyn Speed. As Megan and Braydyn have posted on their GoFundMe page:

“As homecoming senior royalty, we are raising money for an amazing coach and friend to the community, Crystal Branch. Coach Branch has shown up for the students of Southern Boone in the classroom, gym and on the track for years and it’s time that we show up for her during her fight against diffuse large b-cell lymphoma cancer. Please consider helping us raise money to support Coach Branch in her fight. All proceeds will go directly to the Branch family for any assistance needed during this time.” If you’d like to make a donation and/or vote for your favorite candidates, you can do so on Facebook at “Southern Boone High School.”

