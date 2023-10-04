Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Donald Marshall, age 35 of Ashland. Arrested by MSHP on 9/29/2023 for failure to yield to emergency vehicle and Driving While Intoxicated.

Stacey Reams, age 39 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 9/26/2023 for 2nd degree burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia- amhetamine or meth, and stealing.

Nicholas Toeniskoetter, age 28 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 9/25/2023 for possession of child pornography.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).