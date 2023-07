By: Mary Henley

The Ashland Garden Club awarded the June Yard of the Month to Jodi and Dave Wilson, 4993 Loyalist Drive. Jodi said she comes from a family of gardeners. As a child she remembered her Great Grandma and Grandma Pryor had the most beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. Both of her parents enjoyed gardening and her dad was a Master Gardener. Both of her parents are gone now so gardening is a way for her to feel their presence.