Worshipful Brother David Bruce Glascock was presented a plaque, pin, and letter from the Masonic Grand Lodge of Missouri celebrating his 50 year membership in Ashland Lodge #156 AF&AM. Pictured with Bruce are his daughter Jennifer Tade, who pinned his 50 year pin on him, along with his grandson Riley and son-in-law Steve Tade, at the Ashland Lodge this past Monday evening, December 6th.