By: Ernie Wren

This past Friday Danna and I hosted my 60th birthday celebration in town, and I’d like to thank those that were able to make it or drop by. It was a wonderful event, where the tables and laughter were both full. I know I had a great time! Who would have guessed that we would have monsoon-like rains and tornado sirens/warnings in December? Filing for elected city officials is now open with a deadline of December 28th. Candidates may file at City Hall, 109 East Broadway. The position of mayor and one for each of the three wards are up for election on April 5th, 2022. At this time, I understand that Dorise Slinker and Loren Plank have filed for mayor, Bryan Bradford has filed for Ward One and Melissa Old has filed for Ward Two. There are several residents that have expressed an interest in filing for Ward Three and anticipate doing so this week. I’m sure there will be more reporting regarding the election once the timeframe for filing has expired, which will include some of the shenanigans that occurred during last year’s election, or as I like to refer to it as, “The Dark Side of Ashland Politics”.

