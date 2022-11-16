Members of Cub Scout Pack 134 (Ronin Hahn, Xander, Hahn, Max Klutho, Chase Yeager, and Max Minge) visited the Boone County Journal as part of earning their Tech Talk Nova Pin. The Cub Scouts learned about how the Boone County Journal uses technology to produce the newspaper each week. After their visit to the newspaper, the scouts also learned about how technology is used in communication, business, construction, sports, and entertainment. They learned about the parts of a digital camera and discussed how photography contributes to modern life. Each scout took pictures with a digital camera of their families, pets, and scenery that they shared with one another in a photo show. Their lesson was wrapped up with discussing how technology affects their daily lives.