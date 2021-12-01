Court Halts Biden Administration’s Healthcare Worker Vaccine Mandate Following Lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Today, following a lawsuit from Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a preliminary injunction, halting the Biden Administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in the states that joined Missouri’s coalition. “Earlier today, the United States District Court, Eastern District of Missouri, issued a preliminary injunction halting the Biden Administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate on healthcare workers. This is a huge victory for healthcare workers in Missouri and across the country, including rural hospitals who were facing near certain collapse due to this mandate,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “While today’s ruling is a victory, there’s more work to be done, and I will keep fighting to push back on this unprecedented federal overreach.”

