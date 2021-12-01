By: Ernie Wren

I hope everyone had a great Thanksgiving weekend, got to eat some of your favorite things, and was able to relax with family and friends. Now we head into the hectic month of December, and there are a lot of things going on! This Friday, December 3rd, is the official Ashland city tree lighting and Christmas parade. The festivities start at 3pm Friday, with a ribbon cutting for the new mural at the Ashland City Park. If you haven’t seen this mural yet, stop by and take a look! It’s a wonderful historical visual narrative of our community. At 5:30pm the parade lineup will begin at the Primary School. Judging starts at 6pm, with the parade beginning at 6:30pm. First and second prizes for floats and trailers are being provided by USA Mortgage – Team Ashland. Following the parade, there will be the annual tree lighting at the city park, with a special appearance by Santa for pictures in the gazebo. During these activities, some Chamber of Commerce business members will be providing special food. The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce will be handing out “Moose Munch” at a table in the park. USA Mortgage – Team Ashland will be providing hot cocoa and cookies at their office downtown during and after the parade. Century Tattoo will be hosting some holiday festivities downtown as well. Helping Hands of Southern Boone will be in the large city park pavilion selling chili, hot chocolate, and a dessert for $5.

