Provided By: Rebekah Hammett

On November 18, 2021 Ashland FFA held their November chapter meeting and annual Thanksgiving meal. Forty members and guests enjoyed a potluck dinner and had the pleasure of hearing from Missouri FFA Officer Grant Norfleet, who shared with us the meaning of building our own soup through our own FFA experiments. We also used this time to share what we are grateful for by participating in a ‘snowball’ activity. Each guest took turns writing something we were thankful for on a piece of paper and threw the ‘snowball’ to the next person to write again. Each guest took a piece home to keep as a positive reminder for this season of giving thanks.