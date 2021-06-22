City of Ashland Road Construction-Springtime Dr

Ashland, MO- On 6/22/2021, beginning at approximately 1:00 AM, both North and South bound lanes of Springtime Dr, at the intersection of Seasons Ridge Dr, will be closed to through traffic. This closure is required for street repairs.

Access to the 500 Block of Springtime Dr is still available through Misty Ln.

Traffic barricades and signage will be placed in the area, prior to work beginning. Repairs should be complete and the road re-opened on 06/28/2021 at approximately 8:00 AM. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and consider alternate routes during this time period.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.