City of Ashland Parking Restrictions-N College St-100 and 200 Blocks

Ashland, MO- On 6/22/2021, beginning at approximately 10:00 AM, temporary No Parking signage will be installed in the 100 and 200 blocks of N College St. (between E Broadway and Ash St). These parking restrictions are being put in place due to this route being a detour for the construction of the roundabout at Henry Clay Blvd and Broadway. This projects is expected to be completed in late December 2021.

During this time, Ashland Police Department will conduct enforcement of the No Parking restrictions and issue citations as needed.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.