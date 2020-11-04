Mill and Overlay Project

On 11/02/2020, beginning at approximately 7:00 AM, crews will begin milling streets for asphalt overlay throughout town. After milling operations are complete, asphalt will be applied in the same order. These streets are indicated below, in planned sequential order:

1. American Setter Dr 2. English Setter Dr

3. Breton Way 4. Westwind Ct

5. Sunset Meadows Way 6. James Ct

This project is expected to last one week, weather dependent. The anticipated completion date is 11/06/2020. Traffic barriers and signage will be placed in the work areas.

Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes as available. During this time, parking will be prohibited on these streets on particular dates. Temporary No Parking signs will be placed in these areas in advance. Any vehicles parked in the affected areas that interfere with the project will be towed at the owner’s expense.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.