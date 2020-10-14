As we await the results of the 2020 Census, our City continues to experience a fast rate of growth. Our city administrator, Tony St. Romaine, and I are anticipating a lot of building activity, both commercial and residential, as we move into spring 2021. Quality growth with careful oversight is crucial as we work to keep Ashland growing forward.

While serving as Ward 2 Alderman and during my bid for the position as Ashland Mayor, I felt it was in our best interest to hire a Plan Reviewer/Inspector who could provide careful oversight of construction within our community and report directly to the City Administer.

I’m excited to announce that Dan Vandevoorde will serve as Ashland’s Plan Reviewer/Inspector. Dan, along with his wife, Marci, have two children and have made Ashland their home for the past ten years. In addition to several ICC certifications, he holds a Master License for HVAC.

Tony says, “Dan brings a diverse set of work experiences to this position which will benefit the City of Ashland as we continue to experience growth both in the number of residential and commercial projects.

~ By Mayor Richard Sullivan