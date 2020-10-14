On Oct. 1, 2020, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) expanded the Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers (PCAFC). The expanded program now includes qualifying Veterans who served in the armed forces on or before May 7, 1975. Before the recent expansion, only qualifying Veterans who served on or after Sept. 11, 2001, were eligible.

The recent change to the PCAFC is phase one of a two-phased expansion. Following implementation of phase two on Oct. 1, 2022, qualifying Veterans of all eras will be eligible.

