By: Tara Blue

According to abc17 news, Chief Gabe Edwards is currently being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. Patrol Sgt. Darrin Haslag did not comment on the nature of the investigation, but said the patrol “was asked” to conduct an investigation. City Administrator Kyle Michel said that as of Tuesday, August 29th, Chief Edwards remains on paid administrative leave until the investigation is finalized and presented to the Board of Aldermen.

