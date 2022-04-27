Southern Boone Community Leadership Breakfast April 21, 2022 at the Ashland Optimist building. Welcome and introductions Chris Felmlee.

This years Southern Boone Economic Development Eagle achievement award went to Tracy Banning for all her hard work and dedication throughout the year, Way to go Tracy.

Speakers this year included Rhonda Anderson, Sr. Advisor from Missouri office workforce development. Dan Kania, Shannon Brueggemann with Ranken Technical College.

Chamber days information and closing Assistant Superintendent at Southern Boone County Schools Tim Roth