The Southern Boone School District is excited to launch a new app for smartphones and a redesigned mobile-friendly website. The new app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, by searching for Southern Boone School District. Along with the release of the new app, the school is also debuting its new and improved website.

Southern Boone began working with Apptegy, an education technology company earlier this year to begin designing and building the school district’s new website and mobile app. Apptegy focuses on improving the accessibility of school information on the quickly changing forms of technology. The company has been around for a number of years but recently, has seen a lot of growth with its services to schools throughout the Midwest.

While the school district has had a website for many years, it has never had a mobile app.

“We understand the importance of communication from the school district. The new app and redesigned mobile-friendly website will provide a better online experience for everyone,” said Chris Felmlee, School Superintendent. “We’re very excited about how the new app and website will improve the school district’s ability to keep connected with students, families and the community, and provide them with the latest news and information about what’s happening in our schools.”

“Along with a new app and website, the school district is also receiving a new communication tool to help keep parents and the community informed,” said Matt Sharp, Public Relations Director. “We’re able to make one post and share it multiple ways, including on the district’s social media, live feed page on the app and website, app push notification, text message and if needed, an automated phone call simultaneously.”

The app isn’t just limited to those with students in the Southern Boone School District. Anyone in the community can download the app or visit the new website to get the latest news and information about the school district.

The new app and website will be used not just for announcements and important notifications, but also to showcase the hard work of our students and staff.

The app allows users to choose from a list of settings, including the individual school or schools from which they want, and they can even receive push notifications from the district, any of the individual schools and even athletics. Building administrators will be able to immediately share news, send out alerts and keep families informed through the new app and the redesigned website.

Download the app for Android: https://bit.ly/3wtyKkg

Download the app for iPhone: https://apple.co/3CUg3HF

Learn more about the new app by watching this YouTube video: https://youtu.be/aYziCdsp-qQ

New mobile-friendly website: www.sbschools.us (www.ashland.k12.mo.us will also take you to the school district’s new website)