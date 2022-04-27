Congratulations to our seniors, Amanda Felmlee and Weslee Neu on your graduation and best wishes for your next adventure!

The Winter Guard from Southern Boone High School wrapped up their season in Ozark Missouri on April 4, 2022 at the MCCGA Championships. The team had a successful season in their overall performances and will be transitioning into the Color Guard and Indoor Guard 2022-23 season in a few weeks. Congratulation team to your successful year and look forward to seeing you in the Fall.

The Winter Guard, Color Guard and Indoor Guard is under the direction of Brandi Anderson.