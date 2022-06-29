By: Ernie Wren

There are fantastic events to plan for this July 2nd, 3rd, and 4th. The Independence Day parade celebration has been scheduled for Saturday, July 2nd, at 9am. The parade will start at the Southern Boone Primary School and continue along the normal parade path north on Henry Clay, west on Broadway, and south on Main. Following the parade, you can attend the “Tractor Show & Community Picnic” hosted by Walk in Faith Church. The tractor show will be located at 16535 Old Highway 63 Ashland, MO. The Tractor Show is a FREE community event and has the Tractor Show, which starts at 10:00 am, and a free picnic lunch served from 10:30am-12:30pm, including Flywheel Homemade Ice Cream. The show itself features three Tractor Classes for judging: Restored, Original, & Crowd Favorite which includes an American flag tractor. Donations are welcome but not required – proceeds will be used toward LOCAL Mission Outreach.

As reported last week, the parade Grand Marshals will be the 2022 Missouri State Baseball Champions, our own Southern Boone High School Eagles! There will be a fundraising effort following the parade at Woody’s Pub & Grub to help cover the cost of state championship rings for the team. The “Bags for Bling” cornhole tournament will be from 11am to 2pm with a fee of $40 per team. A payout of up to $200 will be awarded. There are three categories of competition: Competitive, Social, and Youth. You can contact baseball65010@gmail.com for more information.