Celebrate Mother’s Day anyway you can but don’t miss the opportunity to honor mom. The opportunities pass us by. While mom is alive is the time to do something for her. Too often someone dies and we want to make sure we attend their funeral and buy flowers. We talk about missed opportunities. While your special person is alive is the time to cherish and make a big deal about that person.

Do what you can do. Mom’s simply want to know you care. You could clean out the garage or clean the house. Spend a day working in the yard or trimming shrubbery. People buy flowers and take mom out to dinner typically on Mother’s Day. It is no secret that flowers have become even more expensive and many restaurants are having employee issues. If you had to wait to be served in the past this Mother’s Day may be challenging. Consider taking mom a card and writing her a letter. Tell her how you feel about her and thank her for being a great mom. The main thing is don’t forget the day. If you are a long way from home by all means make a phone call.

I know some great mothers. My wife is a phenomenal mother. I have sisters, daughters and a daughter in law who are great mothers. So, there are plenty of people around for me to honor this weekend. I suspect you may know one or two. Even if they aren’t family, wish them a happy Mother’s Day.

