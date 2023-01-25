By: Ernie Wren

At the first city council meeting of January, there was a lot of discussion regarding the Ashland Police Department’s funding and staffing. You can access the council meeting minutes here: https://tinyurl.com/3fc2vnz8. According to notes there were comments about officers who have to wear expired vests, and the challenges of competing with other agencies for new officers. Additional funding is viewed as a priority in meeting the department’s needs. Also on the agenda was a proposed new tax. From the notes: “Mayor Slinker presented Council Bill No. 2023-001, an ordinance of the City of Ashland, Missouri imposing a local sales tax for General Revenue Purposes at the rate of one percent (1%) pursuant to the authority granted by Chapter 94,Section 510 of the Revised Statue of Missouri, and providing for submission of the proposal to the qualified voters of the City for approval at an election to be held on the 4th day of April, 2023.”. These tidbits are a glimpse at what is being considered at council meetings, along with recycling issues and street impact fees. Be sure to attend the meetings and/or review minutes on the city website for updates.

