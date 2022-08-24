Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) crews are scheduled to close the Boone County Route M/Y (Broadway) bridge over U.S. Route 63 next week to make pavement improvements.For the safety of travelers and workers on the road, the repairs on the east side of the bridge will require travel to be closed from the eastside roundabout to the westside roundabout from 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30.This work is weather permitting. Should inclement weather be a factor, work could be postponed to Wednesday, August 31.There will be a signed detour in place while work takes place. An alternate route around the closure includes utilizing J-Turns on Route 63 north and south of the interchange.MoDOT appreciates the patience of motorists traveling through the work area and encourages all drivers to stay focused on the road, obey all road signs and give crews plenty of room to work.