By: Ernie Wren

With the start of school just around the corner, I have been putting together some articles for the Journal, starting with the new football season and coach. This week we are going to look at some organizations that parents and patrons of the Southern Boone school district may want to consider joining or helping with as September rapidly approaches.

The first organization is the Southern Boone County Parent-Teacher Association (PTA). Describing itself as “A powerful voice for all children. A relevant resource for all families and communities. A strong advocate for the education and well-being of every child.,” the PTA is the perfect fit for parents that would like to make a positive and productive impact in their children’s education. Parents may also wish to consider some of the vacant committee chair positions that need to be filled and/or simply consider lending a working hand where needed. You can visit https://sobocopta.wixsite.com/sbcpta/membership for an online or paper membership form, as well as payment of the $10 membership dues.

Next, if your student participates in extracurricular activities, whether they are in sports or non-sports, the Southern Boone Booster Club is a great organization which makes many benefits possible for our students. With meetings the first Wednesday of each month (usually) and electronic sign-ups for various activities throughout the year, the Booster Club has made active membership easy and flexible. Michele Phillips recently posted an online link for those that would like to get involved in concessions at https://tinyurl.com/mrxyrfrf and you can also find them on Facebook for membership information.

