In the movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”, Cousin Eddy comments on the Jelly of the Month Club, “Clark, that’s the gift that keeps on giving the whole year long”. Much like the Jelly of the Month Club, Covid-19 survivors are finding out that the virus may keep on giving, even months after recovery. The term “Long Haulers” refer to those Covid-19 survivors that have had symptoms continue after recovery or suddenly have new symptoms appear months afterwards. Scientific American states that, “Of all the facets of the virus we have dealt with in 2020, this one may ultimately prove the most difficult to recognize, much less combat.” According to the British Medical Journal, approximately 10% of covid-19 survivors will continue or develop post-infection symptoms.

Symptoms by “Long Haulers” are often described as being relapsing and remitting in nature – they often improve, only to surface again. The list of persistent symptoms that have been noted is varied; brain fog, exhaustion, memory problems, shortness of breath, a racing heart (tachycardia), nausea, diarrhea, spiking fevers, trembling in the arms/hands, and much more. These conditions can be present in survivors that did not have severe symptoms during their COVID-19 infection, as well as those that did.

By Ernie Wren