Boone County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) has launched a community preparedness campaign that aims to engage Boone County citizens in preparing for emergencies and disasters. The mission of Boone County Ready is to enhance community preparedness, foster collaboration and build resilience by engaging our citizens in actively preparing for emergencies and disasters. Hannah Wichern, who spearheaded the creation and implementation of the campaign, states “’Are you ready?’ is more than a question – it’s a call to action for Boone County citizens, businesses and community organizations. The Boone County Ready webpage, ready.boonemo.org, helps to fulfill the mission of the campaign by housing the tools needed to complete the four steps of preparedness.”

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal