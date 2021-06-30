June 30, 2021 – The Boone County Bicentennial Committee is pleased to present to the City of Ashland its portion of the “Treasures of Boone County” mural during its Board of Aldermen meeting on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 7:00PM in Ashland City Hall, 101 W. Broadway.

The “Treasures of Boone County” mural was on display at the Boone County History and Culture Center from March 2020 through January 2021. After the Bicentennial Year drew to a close, the mural in its entirety was taken down so the individual pieces could be displayed throughout the County. Each community will receive its own unique piece to display in a public place of its choosing. Additionally, they will receive a framed print of the complete mural and a key identifying the points of pride of each community captured in the artwork.

For those who were unable to view the mural in its entirety, the video “Treasures of Boone County” can be watched from the Boone County Bicentennial Celebration website at www.BoCoMo200.com or at https://youtu.be/lNvHVuvKh6Y.

This video highlights the creation of “Treasures of Boone County,” a mural created by local artist and educator Stacy Self (WildysWorld) with collaboration from citizens across Boone County. The mural is like a large puzzle, its eight pieces representing distinct geographic sections of Boone County. Together, the pieces form the shape of Boone County and depict 200 years of diverse and colorful history.

Posters and stickers of the “Treasures of Boone County” mural are available for purchase with proceeds benefitting a COVID artists relief fund. For more information, email wildysworldart@gmail.com.

The video is part of a series released throughout 2020 as Boone County celebrated 200 years. For more information about Boone County’s Bicentennial Celebration, please visit www.BoCoMo200.com.