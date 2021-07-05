The special session called by Gov. Mike Parson concluded Wednesday afternoon as the legislature gave final approval to Medicaid funding, but the Senate failed to consider a pro-life bill approved by the House.

I am proud to have co-sponsored HB 2, filed by Representative Nick Schroer, to codify in statute no public funding for abortions or abortion facilities. With the Hyde Amendment on the chopping block in Congress, I believe we must stand for life in Missouri.

While speaking on the House floor in favor of HB 2, I said, “Every single right we have is only possible for each one of us if we have the Right to Life. For without the Right to Life we cannot enjoy any other right. As President Ronald Reagan said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.” And “If not us, who? If not now, when? We must ensure no public dollars fund abortion providers and their affiliates. We must keep our promises and defund Planned Parenthood.”

Although the Senate adjourned sine die and did not take up HB 2, I and several members of the Missouri Legislature plan on filing the language next session.

I was honored to present a resolution on behalf of the Missouri House to the First Baptist Church of Prairie Home which is celebrating its 125th Anniversary and the 100th Anniversary of its church building. My husband Steve Walsh read Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s floor speech recognizing the occasion. It was a treat to join members of the congregation for a special lunch and to visit with the community. Please be in prayer for our farmers who have lost and will continue to lose crops due to the flooding.

It was great to join the press conference this week for the announcement that MoDOT has selected a contractor for the design-build of the new I-70 Rocheport Bridge. The design will include two bridges, each with three lanes. When completed, accidents are expected to decline 40 percent.

You can learn more, here: https://www.modot.org/node/23316

On a sad note, former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld has died. Among his “Rumsfeld’s Rules” is this one which has always been a principle I have embraced in my life: “Amidst all the clutter, beyond all the obstacles, aside from all the static, are the goals set. Put your head down, do the best job possible, let the flak pass, & work towards those goals.” Steve and I are lifting his friends and family up in our prayers.

Today, we begin a long weekend in celebration of Independence Day. I hope you are able to spend time with your family and friends as we celebrate America, the greatest country on earth.