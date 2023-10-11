By: Tara Blue

On Oct. 2nd, Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulation (DCR) issued 48 marijuana microbusiness licenses to top applicants drawn in the August 28 lottery.

Six microbusiness licenses were awarded within each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Of the six in each district, two are microbusiness dispensary licenses and four are microbusiness wholesale facility licenses.

A microbusiness dispensary facility is licensed to engage in the process of dispensing marijuana product for medical or adult use. A microbusiness wholesale facility is licensed to engage in the process of cultivating and manufacturing marijuana product for medical or adult use.

Prior to issuing the licenses, DCR conducted a review of the drawn applications to determine whether applicants were eligible to receive a license. Although there were 11 Ashland applicants selected for a microbusiness wholesale license in the August 28th license lottery, the first Ashland applicant was number 10 on the draw order. DCR approved the first four applicants in the draw order and denied all applicants with draw order 5 and above.

Denied applicants must reapply for the next round of the lottery drawings in 2024. For more information, visit the MO Department of Health & Senior Services at health.mo.gov