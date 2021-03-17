Saturday, March 6, 2021 was a day to honor farmers and ranchers for providing us with the most affordable food in the world. Ashland FFA officers along with Boone County Farm Bureau members joined to educate shoppers about the importance of Farmers and Ranchers through “Food Checkout Day.” Members provided shoppers with a few facts about food production and the impacts Farmers and Ranchers have on our lives. At each location, shoppers purchasing meat earned a $10 off coupon and participants who guessed the value of a typical basket of groceries for a family of four and the winners