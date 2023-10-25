#55 Hayden Endsley, #19 Evan Sconce-Martin, and #54 Jadon Martin say a prayer before kickoff

Southern Boone Varsity came out strong last Friday, Oct. 20th at Blair Oaks, leading at halftime 22-19. Each team scored back and forth in a nail-biting first half.

#3 Chase Morris intercepts a Blair Oaks pass on their first possession of the game

At the start of the third quarter, Blair Oaks offense pushed out the Eagles’ defense, taking the lead and eventually ending the game with an Eagles’ loss of 62-28, bringing the varsity record to 7-2.

#21 Travers Hunolt and # 76 Dylan Niles make the tackle

Although the players were disappointed with the loss, they are proud of their accomplishments this season and look forward to facing Wright City at home in the first round of district play this Friday, Oct. 27th.

