Southern Boone Varsity came out strong last Friday, Oct. 20th at Blair Oaks, leading at halftime 22-19. Each team scored back and forth in a nail-biting first half.

At the start of the third quarter, Blair Oaks offense pushed out the Eagles’ defense, taking the lead and eventually ending the game with an Eagles’ loss of 62-28, bringing the varsity record to 7-2.

Although the players were disappointed with the loss, they are proud of their accomplishments this season and look forward to facing Wright City at home in the first round of district play this Friday, Oct. 27th.