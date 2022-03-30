The City of Ashland will elect a new Mayor as Richard Sullivan has chosen not to run for a second term due to personal reasons.

April 5 2022 will determine who the next Ashland Mayor is. The three candidates are Loren Plank, Dorise Slinker and Jordaan Sieben. The Boone County Journal reached out to each candidate with the following questions, we have included each candidate’s answers.

Question 1) As Mayor, how will you help further the commercial economic development of the City of Ashland?

Loren Plank

I will lead a complete review of the business code by simplifying it and cutting red tape. In addition, I will promote culture change in city government that conveys a message to would-be entrepreneurs that Ashland champions small business.

Dorise Slinker

Encourage everyone to participate in local government without the fear of retribution. We must always be open to new ideas, new recommendations, in order to move forward.

Jordaan Sieben

I have 15 years as a licensed real estate agent with residential and commercial experience, complemented by mortgage banking experience. The Commercial Development Advisory Firm Nextsite will be utilized in identifying opportunities to developers, tenant reps and end-users. The SBEDC, MMRPC, Realtors, business brokers, and networking groups will be harnessed.

Question 2). In the City of Ashland the Mayor sets the agenda for the Alderman meetings. What is your top priority to set on the agenda as Mayor?

Jordaan Sieben

The mayor sets the agenda in conjunction with the city administrator and staff to prioritize current items and projects. The sewer system needs proper expansion in order to handle the growing demand. However, Ashland’s overall top priority is steadily growing the city responsibly, with a highest and best use approach.

Dorise Slinker

As my slogan suggests, I’d like the Aldermen to “Focus On Our Future”. It’s imperative that we discuss maintaining a balanced and a secure budget with an eye on our roads and other key infrastructure.

Loren Plank

Decades of poor leadership have allowed home builders to fleece our city. My top priority will be to institute an impact fee on a per-home basis on new home developers. The funds generated will be used to pay for common sense infrastructure projects.

Question 3) What is your background in local government? And how do you plan to handle the time commitment of the Mayor position?

Loren Plank

I bring a fresh set of eyes to our city government. I have extensive experience in distribution and logistics management and a Master of Business Administration. I will meet the challenge of mayor like I have met all other challenges: with determination, resiliency and integrity.

Dorise Slinker

I have served Ashland as an Alderman and a Board Member of the Planning and Zoning Committee. I’ve also helped plan community events such as the Optimist Spooktacular. Your time goes towards your priorities, I intend to continue prioritize my home, Ashland

Jordaan Sieben

A politician I am not; local, state, or federal. What I am is a bold and humble patriot servant of the people, looking to lead with people skills, common sense, and a business mindset. As an Independent contractor, I have the flexibility to adjust my schedule accordingly

The Corrected full Article is posted due to Print error in question 3