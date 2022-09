Submitted By: Marilyn McGuire

This sunflower field is near Wilton, just off the River Road. It’s a beautiful field of yellow sunflowers that are planted on the Diederich farm that lies between the Missouri River and the Katie trail. It’s a sight to behold, the yellow flowers glowing across the field in all their glory. If you have time I suggest you make the short drive from Ashland. You will be pleasantly surprised.