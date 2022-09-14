By: Ernie Wren

As a community we have always came together for notable events, fundraisers, and activities. One such event is on the horizon again. It is a pancake breakfast for high school freshman Brooklyn Smith to help raise funds for her fight against cancer. The high school softball team is organizing this event, to be held on Saturday, October 8th, 7am to 11am, at the high school cafeteria commons. The cost is $5 for kids 12 and under, $10 for adults, and any additional donations would be welcome. It is a great cause for a great kid, and I am sure the members of this community will turn out in support.

