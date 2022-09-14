The Fall 2022 Walking School Bus is on the move. We had a great first day turn-out on September 12, 2022. Forty-five kids walked from three venues. Students meet daily at the public library parking lot or at the Ashland Childcare Center (Liberty Lane and Douglas intersection.) Kids enrolled in morning Y-Care walk each Monday from 300 E. Broadway—Walk in Faith Church. All of the groups leave promptly at 7:30 AM. If you are running late, your child can meet us anywhere along the route. Children who live on East Liberty Lane or along Main Street are welcome to join us as we pass by their houses. Walkers can come any school day that fits the family’s schedule. Always look for adult volunteers with Yellow Walking School Bus backpacks before leaving your child. Heavy rain/lightning/threats of severe weather cancel the walk. Kids MUST bring an umbrella or raincoat if there is a light rain. This saves you from having to drive back to school with dry clothes for your child. Adult volunteers are always welcome. Like the kids, adults come when it fits their schedule. Participants register on-site the first day they walk. Families living southeast of school or directly behind the school are encouraged to form their own walking groups. If you need help forming a group you can email Joan at jseidelpetralia@gmail.com. Hope to see you soon. Thanks for participating.